Abstract

Video Hum: What Role Does Sound Play in Early Video Art’s Promotion of the Not-self?

Colton Kempf, Goldsmiths, University of London

In exploring the role of sound in early video art, this video essay demonstrates how the video hum transcends its technological origins to become a unifying force within the medium.

Early video art pioneers such as Vito Acconci and Joan Jonas utilised the medium's unique properties of audiovisual feedback to interrogate the fragmented, unstable nature of the self. While their visuals often reflect instability and transformation similar to the Buddhist notion of anattā (not-self), the hum of their videos is a constant and anchoring presence, creating a meditative space akin to the sacred drone of Om. The video hum bridges the psychological and technological, offering a sonic force of unity amidst visual transformations.

In the video essay, sound is elevated above image, exemplified by the opening black screen accompanied by an electronic hum. This deliberate focus invites the audience to consider sound as integral to the medium’s reflexive nature.

Ultimately, the essay positions the video hum as more than a technological artefact. It becomes a metaphysical element, aligning early video art with Buddhist and Hindu philosophies of impermanence and oneness, and reminding viewers that sound is as transformative as image in this medium.

Video Hum: What Role Does Sound Play in Early Video Art’s Promotion of the Not-self?

Bibliography

De Silva, Lynn A. The Problem of the Self in Buddhism and Christianity. London: Macmillan, 1979.

Hencz, Adam. “Agents Of Change: How the Sony Portapak Has Created A New Artistic Medium,” Artland Magazine, December 11, 2020. https://magazine.artland.com/agents-of-change-how-the-sony-portapak-has-created-a-new-artistic-medium/.

Humphreys, Christmas. Zen: A Way of Life. London: Hodder and Stoughton, 1985.

Krauss, Rosalind. “Video: The Aesthetics of Narcissism.” October 1 (Spring 1976): 51-64.

Kaprow, Allan. Essays on the Blurring of Art and Life, edited by Jeff Kelley. Berkeley; London: University of California Press, 1993.

Spielmann, Yvonne. Video: the Reflexive Medium. Translated by Anja Welle and Stan Jones. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2008.

Sword, Harry, Monolithic Undertow: In Search of Sonic Oblivion. London: White Rabbit, 2021.

Media Cited

Kristoffer ardeña. “Acconci Vito Centers 1971.” YouTube video, 22:51. August 27, 2012. Accessed December 9, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZOloklszl.

Can Châu. “Three Transitions_Peter Campus 1973. YouTube video. July 11, 2015. Accessed December 12, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEvOVn1QJqE.

Lola Merlin. “Joan Jonas - Leftside rightside.” YouTube, 00:30. November 4, 2012. Accessed December 15, 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UaRe6q7M4k.

Meditative Mind. “OM CHANTING 10 Minutes | 432Hz Om Mantra to Raise Positive Energy Vibrations.” YouTube video, 09:59. July 5, 2022. Accessed January 12, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6/KwiV4dioQ&list=PLstmrcrlOiORAsZr0G4v8COloqwoWypR&index=5.

GVA IVAM. “Wall floor positions, 1968. Bruce Nauman.” YouTube video, 01:05:09. September 19, 2013. Accessed January 10, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=|MSyhyvrOmw&list=PLs_tmrcrlOiORAsZr0G4v8COloqwoWypR&index=1.

TEDEducation. “The Myth of Narcissus and Echo - Iseult Gillespie.” YouTube video, 04:56. February 14, 2022. Accessed January 11, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watchv=c5N8hRyHYBO&list=PLs_tmrcrlOiORAsZrOG4v8COloqwoWypR&index=3.

themaritimegirl. “U-Matic Portapak Tutorial (Humber College, Mid-1980s).” YouTube video, 04:50. October 24, 2020. Accessed January 12, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIQcWEozXyc&list=PLs_tmrcrIOiORAsZrOG4v8C0loqwoWypR&index=4&=184s.

TrueTube.” The Enlightenment Of The Buddha.” YouTube video, 05:53. February 4, 2014. Accessed January 12, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVKK-WVW2uw&t=119s.

Veritasium. “How Was Video Invented?” YouTube video, 13:12. March 29, 2019. Accessed January 11, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjDX5ItsOnQ&t=600s.

Biography

Colton Kempf is a research assistant in the Department of Music at Goldsmiths, University of London, working under the tutelage of Holly Rogers. His work explores dynamic audiovisual relationships, focusing on how these mediums intersect to convey meaning and emotion. As a researcher, Colton has delved into the UK music industry, analysing its evolving support structures, and investigated the hyperpop genre, highlighting its experimental aesthetics and cultural impact.

Beyond academia, Colton is an audiovisual artist whose creative practice centres on sound as a therapeutic, connective, and nostalgic force. He uses video as a storytelling medium, experimenting with narrative and truth to challenge conventional perceptions. Through his work, he aims to create immersive experiences that resonate on both intellectual and emotional levels, highlighting the transformative power of audiovisual art.