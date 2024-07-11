Chirurgia Dell'urbanistica Ionica

Vincenzo Porcino, Conservatorio di Musica Tito Schipa di Lecce

This work stems from an in-depth exploration of the soundscape of the old city of Taranto, Italy, the author's hometown. The composition is presented as a construction of sound objects derived from recordings of the landscape, morphologically mixed to continuously elude a narrative dimension. The term surgery refers to the micro-editing operations used to extract short fragments that, stitched together, aim to reconstruct the overall image of the place under investigation, capturing its chaotic complexity. The city is conceptualised as an indistinct sound agglomerate formed by the simultaneity of its voices, music and noises. Here the listener can immerse himself, creating his semiotic path, as if navigating through a complex network of alleys.

Biography

Vincenzo Procino (Taranto, 1993) is a composer and performer who focuses his research on theatre, performance poetry, and electroacoustic music. Academic studies have led his sound investigation toward an aesthetic linked to semiotics and gesture-sound synesthesia.

He has participated in several projects and collaborations such as Silence (Bari 2017-2023), Ma/In (Matera/Lecce/Potenza 2019-2021), In Vitro - Artificial Sonification (Matera 2019), Aaltra (Lecce 2019-2021), Sonimage (Bisceglie 2017), IX International FKL Symposium On Soundscape (San Cesario di Lecce 2019), Xenomorph Sound (Lecce, 2019), Linea Project (Lecce 2021), Dissonanzen (Napoli 2021) ArteScienza (Roma 2019- 2022), Futura (Crest 2022), Espace du Son (2023).

His experience with acousmatic began in 2016 at the M.ar.e. association, where he studied interpretation. Afterwards, he became a regular member of the interpreting group of the same association and performed regularly at the Silence Festival. In 2022 he participates in the stage of the Futura Festival, where he performs.

In 2023, with Franco Degrassi, he rebuilt the new version of acousmonium M.ar.e. to give courses in interpretation and introduction to acousmatics. The same year, it participated in the 12th "espace du son" international competition for spatialized performance, winning first prize.