Lauren Cramer - Call and Response Prompt for Issue Four

Mathias Bonde Korsgaard writes, “music video is not an orphan but rather a child of many parents;” Carol Vernallis suggests the objective of music video scholarship is to take sound and image to “couples therapy;” and I have argued that music videos’ “heightened audiovisuality, an effect of sound and image mingling in ways that exceed narrative cinema [,] borders on the pornographic.” It seems the conversation about audiovisual media has become quite personal.

Respond to or create an audiovisual object that explores the interpersonal side of intermediality. How might interpersonal intermediality, as a methodology or practice, allow us to rethink and/or remake sound-image relations? How might this method/practice help us explore our own relationships with these objects?

