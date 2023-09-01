Abstract

Dissonant Affections: Exploring the Use of Soundtrack Dissonance in Scenes of Violence

Ashley Robinson, Goldsmiths, University of London

Since the advent of cinema in the early 20th-century, music has been an integral part of the cinematic design and development of a film. In typical cases, a film or TV show's soundtrack is used to complement its visual content. Soundtrack dissonance, conversely, creates a contradiction between the scene’s sonic and visual elements, altering the audience’s movie viewing experience with conflicting audiovisual input. The unsettling feelings facilitated by this audiovisual incongruence can further audience engagement and prompts deeper analysis into the meanings and messages implied by the scene’s score and visual content.

This video essay serves as an audiovisual tool in which the emotional and cognitive influence that soundtrack dissonance has in film and television can be understood. It details the varying audiovisual theories used to confront and support the use of soundtrack dissonance in film. Additionally, the video addresses how soundtrack dissonance facilitates deeper analysis of plot themes and protagonist ethos. It also showcases the long-standing, influential legacies that soundtrack dissonance can create as a remediated form and a musivisual language.

Bibliography

Bolter, Jay David, and Richard Grusin. Remediation: Understanding New Media. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2003.

Ireland, David. Identifying and Interpreting Incongruent Film Music. New York: Springer International Publishing, 2018.

Ireland, David. “Great Expectations? The Changing Role of Audiovisual Incongruence in Contemporary Multimedia.” Music and the Moving Image 10, no. 3 (2017): 21-35.

Rogers, Holly. “Audio-visual Collisions: Moving Image Technology and the Laterna Magika Aesthetic in New Music Theatre,” in New Music Theatre in Europe: Transformations between 1955-1975, edited by Robert Adlington, 79–100. Oxfordshire: Routledge, 2019.

Kiss, Miklos, and Stephen Willemsen. “Unsettling Melodies: a Cognitive Approach to Incongruent Film Music.” Acta Universitatis Sapientiae, Film and Media Studies 7, no. 1 (2014): 169–183.

Zuazu Bermejo, Maria. “Reseña: El Lenguaje Musivisual: Semiótica y Estética de la Música Cinematográfica [Review: The Musivisual Language: Semiotics and Aesthetics of Milm Music.]” Revista Transcultural de Música 16, no. 1 (2012): 1–5.

Media Cited

20th Century Studios UK. “Titanic 3D - "I'm flying" - Official Clip HD.” YouTube video, 1:44. April 3, 2012. https://youtu.be/1YGfrGKK9Mo?si=ZtzqMdej9hEJXQBN.

Bartosz Rolka. “Stuck In The Middle With You - Reservoir Dogs (1992).” YouTube video, 5:08. January 1, 2012. https://youtu.be/XIMg2Xw4_8s?si=woW9YV997-NfU7Hv

Boxoffice Movie Scenes. “"Let's DANCE!" - Kenny Loggins Footloose Ending Scene.” YouTube video, 4:13. May 27, 2013. https://youtu.be/e-OG0EyJyV8?si=yVkFWNsN9_gsDztU

Fear: The Home of Horror. “Norman Kills Norma - Bates Motel.” YouTube video, 8:16. December 14, 2017. https://youtu.be/7DPGYhTYcLg?si=OwItouPoYw7hHQ31.

HD Film Tributes. “A Clockwork Orange, Singin' in the Rain, Gene Kelly.” YouTube video, 2:51. July 5, 2021. https://youtu.be/pbYy-FRX9WU?si=IrRUBEoiTpjko54j.

Just The Titles. “The Purge (2013) – Opening Title Sequence.” YouTube video, 1:54. March 20, 2021. https://youtu.be/r0lcdgDCytA?si=0rZOaoqCFS_A8jls

Liquid Architecture. “Michel Chion: The Voice in Cinema, or the Acousmêtre and Me (Liquid Architecture).” YouTube video, 1:06:47. September 1, 2018. https://youtu.be/SRik_1-eSdE?si=ua6t8LougrLyKeal.

manetaki. “Pulp Fiction - Dance Scene (HQ).” YouTube video, 3:17. September 24, 2012. https://youtu.be/WSLMN6g_Od4?si=_FPgR6rF7Kekw6t0.

Movieclips. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow - The Wizard of Oz (1/8) Movie CLIP (1939) HD.” YouTube video, 2:42. May 26, 2011. https://youtu.be/PSZxmZmBfnU?si=Q6dL8zcdseBWaB0x.

Travis Wanderly. “AHS Rubber(wo)man: Scarlett kills Maya, Nicole, Erin & Rowena.” YouTube video, 3:49. July 15, 2021.https://youtu.be/XhctulHACeA?si=D66VzELU36kgzj0X.

Warner Bros. Studios. “The Jazz Singer - "Ain't Heard Nothin' Yet" Scene - Warner Bros. Entertainment.” YouTube video, 1:03. January 4, 2013. https://youtu.be/22NQuPrwbHA?si=5CrbLwoz2zFpLU0X.

Biography

Ashley Robinson is a graphic designer and musicologist with a desire to craft captivating visual and auditory experiences. She obtained her BA in Design from the University of Pennsylvania and her MA in Music - Audiovisual Cultures from Goldsmiths, University of London. Her research interests centre around the ways in which genre is visually represented through music video and performance. This topic was addressed in her Master’s thesis which explored the use of nature as an essential visual identifier of the neo-soul genre.