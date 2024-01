Detachment

Leeya Mor, Bar-Ilan University

Music on social media platforms, enabled by video pairings created by prosumers, can part from its original meaning and become an empty mold, outside of the control and intent of the sound maker.

New meaning is created and communities of sense formed, but only at the price of detachment of music from its maker, an absent father. Communication is coded through internal audiovisual languages, all operating in connection to the now hollow, amputated musical piece.

The video segments above are deconstructions of internet phenomena, from a patriotic march to a beauty vlog. Music from the videos and from additional external sources has been distorted, separating it both from the video and from its original substance and giving transient interpretation to deconstructed images.