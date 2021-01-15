Janell Yeo - Metanoia

Metanoia

Janell Yeo, Goldsmiths, University of London

Metanoia, Janell Yeo.

Highly influential to Sergei Eisenstein’s brand of Soviet montage theory was his love for Japanese theatre, visual art, poetry, and Sino-Japanese ideograms.

Inspired by the haiga — image and text combining to form a distinct aesthetic experience — this set of haiku proceeds in company with the audiovisual triptych.

Beyond the Garden Shame and guilt ripe for harvest - A dove flies away

Plague and pestilence image and likeness eclipsed - Season of weeping

East winds rattling Silken cocoons of penance - Yearning for sweet Spring

