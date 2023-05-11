PNIMB#2: In Conversation with Spectral Agents

Andreas Sommer, UdK Berlin

PNIMB#2: In Conversation with Spectral Agents is an installation that revolves around the concept of the “Player No-Input Mixing Board (PNIMB)”, producing sound only by means of feedback loops that intend to play a generative composition trained on data of the discography of Death Metal Band “Artificial Brain”. While the PNIMB monitors these loops and strives for stability, the visitors are invited to interact and interfere with this process by means of another mixing board wired into the signal path. This interaction becomes a test and game of control and power between the human and the ‘spectral’, technological agent, opening the question of who eventually is in charge or what other forces might be at play.