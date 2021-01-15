Skip to main content
SONIC SCOPE
Call & Response - Issue Two
Published on Feb 15, 2021

Raymond Sookram - "A Horse With No Name" - In Three Memories

In Response to Julian Henriques

by Raymond Sookram
Published onFeb 15, 2021
·

"A Horse With No Name" - In Three Memories

Raymond Sookram, Goldsmiths, University of London

Screenshot from original music video. 3:14 in:

thesessionclubmix history, “America – A Horse With No Name ( Official Video),” November 17, 2015, accessed January 29, 2021, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEHBTjIYejE.

Song On Radio. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Screenshot by Raymond Sookram on iPad. New York: Rockstar Games, 2004.

Cover Song Accompanies Bojack’s Journey To His Grandparent’s Home. 2:32 in:

Bojack Horseman, series 4, episode 2, “The Old Sugarman Place,” directed by Anne Walker Farrell, Netflix video, Los Angeles: ShadowMachine, 2017.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
