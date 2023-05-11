The Future of Work | Movement III | Productivity Must Increase

Ravi Krishnaswami, Brown University

The Future of Work is a conceptual piece for violin and live electronics processing that investigates how we relate to the tools we use to work, and the emergence of automation and AI. Three modalities are presented. In the first part, the performer is gently supported by technology. In the second part, they are on equal footing. In the final section, the performer becomes subservient to the needs of the machine. In other words, the robots are coming for our jobs, and hey, let’s reflect on that for a second.

Click here to watch the full version of The Future of Work.