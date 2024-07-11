Chromatic Aberration

Ashley Tendekai, Leeds Beckett University

My idea of creativity resonates within the notion of limitations, understanding where they exist and to try and think differently about them. In this context, the term music and what I enjoy about productions when I'm creating, is the exploration of sound through different combinations, but also through understanding my creative processes and not allowing myself to be locked to them structurally. Chromatic Aberration came to be, in this way! It's not a piece that I planned, but encountered through the process of exploration, a freedom of the mind.

Biography

Ashley Tendekai is a multimedia artist inspired by abstract art, surrealist cinema, with a love for exploration and experimentation in his artistic work.