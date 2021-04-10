Jennifer Walshe - Call and Response Prompt for Issue Three

Fashion is cyclical. Trends from previous decades return again and again. Hauntology emerged in the 2000s, fixating on British television and public information films of the 1970s, musicians oozing nostalgia for a future that never was on a gloomy November afternoon. Vaporwave developed a few years later, nourished on pop songs of the 1980s and 1990s, bursting with synths, magenta grids and Greco-Roman statuary.

What aesthetics might emerge in 20-30 years time, based on the music and video of our current moment? What might be sampled, remixed and staged from new perspectives?