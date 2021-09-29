You’re a Priority

Galina Juritz, Goldsmiths, University of London

After 15 years of Coronavirus, the catastrophic “self-care epidemic” which followed, saw the upper-middle classes abandon all that didn’t “serve them.” Unprecedented funding cuts to humanitarian and environmental sectors paved the way for high-security Mega Retreats, where the wealthy feasted on organic cuisine and hot yoga, while the world around them went up in flames. Within the emerging culture outside, “wellness” “self-love” and “mindfulness” became dirty words, only glibly repurposed in songs to conjure the sinister beginnings of what had become of society.