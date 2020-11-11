Skip to main content
SONIC SCOPE
Call & Response - Issue Two
Published on Dec 11, 2020

by Julian Henriques
Julian Henriques - Call and Response Prompt for Issue Two

A sound or an image can itself tell a story. But when you put them together in a particular order you tell a story with these elements. This is the principle of montage for which the Russian filmmaker Eisenstein is famous. Your task: originate or select just three sound-images that in order (beginning, middle and end) tell a story. It’s especially fun when the last one adds depth or makes us re-think the first one. Alternatively, write about a piece of audiovisual montage from a film, video installation, music video or other creative form that has a particularly resonant, emotional or compelling impact.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
