Leviathan

Elliot Hernández, National Autonomous University of Mexico

Leviathan is an electroacoustic composition that delves into the concept of "as above, so below" inspired by the ancient Hermeticism principle, which suggests a profound interconnection between celestial and earthly realms, the microcosmos and macrocosmos, among others. This sonic journey explores the parallels and reflections that exist across different planes of existence.

The composition invites the listener to reflect on the interconnectedness of the universe, resonating with the ancient wisdom encapsulated in the axiom of Hermeticism. Through a careful combination of textures, sonic gestures, field recordings and various types of sound synthesis, Leviathan serves as a meditation on the interplay of opposites, the cyclical nature of existence and the mysterious forces that unite the cosmic and the mundane.

Biography

Elliot Hernández (Mexico, 1999) holds a Master's degree in Music with specialization in Music Technology from UNAM, and a Bachelor's degree in Digital Art and Communication from UAM Lerma. Currently, he is a doctoral student in the postgraduate program in Music at UNAM. His works have been presented in different countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Canada, Türkiye, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Portugal, and Austria.

Winner of the international acousmatic composition competition Young Lioness of Acousmatic Music 2022 (Vienna, Austria), won the first place in the JTTP Prize Latin America organized by the CEC - Canadian Electroacoustic Community (Montreal, Canada), won the Best Audiovisual Work category in Music Showcase 2023: Latin America organized by ICMA – International Computer Music Association, received an honorable mention for his work "Ritual" in the selection of the Ars Electronica Forum Wallis 2021 (Valais, Switzerland), selected artist for the 1st. International Magma Art Open Call Group Exhibition (Türkiye) and won the research diploma with his thesis "Composición Automatizada de Música Electroacústica (C.A.M.E)” at the UAM Lerma.

His work encompasses multi-channel electroacoustic music composition, acousmatic music, computer-generated visuals, creative coding, electronic art, data sonification/visualization, among others. As a digital artist, he is dedicated to exploring a wide range of cutting-edge tools and techniques to create immersive works using new technologies. His current line of research is based on the development and implementation of artificial intelligence models applied to the composition of electroacoustic music.