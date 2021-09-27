The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Hybrid Approaches to Intensified Continuity in Film (video essay)

ABSTRACT

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Hybrid Approaches to Intensified Continuity in Film

Marina Ivaniceva, University of Reading



Various film scholars have challenged the idea that continuity editing cannot be expressive, including David Bordwell, who provided a detailed illustration of flexibility and variability of a system he called “intensified continuity.” In this article, I argue that The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Chris Weitz, 2009) relies upon various techniques of traditional Hollywood cinema, and demonstrates a variety of important enhancements and changes to the continuity approach. The accompanying audio-visual essay examines such methods of filmmaking and their effect on such editing strategies as the use of close-up and wide shots, fast-paced cutting, and free camera movements. By examining the film’s editing decisions, this article claims that the use of intensified continuity leads to heightened awareness of editing, and succeeds in communicating the main story and the characters’ perspectives more effectively.

Biography

Marina Ivaniceva is a third year PhD student researching film editing knowledge, practice and scholarship, and is concerned with establishing closer dialogue and integration between academia and practitioners. Her recent work has included exploring the opportunities of audiovisual essays for closely analysing different modes and strategies of film editing. She is also a freelance Avid Media Composer/Adobe Premiere Pro film editor and videographer with 8 years of experience over a variety of content including commercials, promo videos, documentaries, feature films, music videos and educational resources. She is the winner of “Best United Kingdom Documentary Short Film” at London International Motion Pictures Awards 2019 (OREGU).