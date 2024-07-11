Paysage

Jorge Ramos, Royal College of Music London

24-30/05/2021 — RE:Flux Festival '16 - Galerie Sans Nom, New Brunswick, Moncton (CAN)

Commissioned by Festival RE:FLUX ‘16

Honourable Mention at the [Música Viva Festival] 2021 International Electroacoustic Composition Competition by Miso Music Portugal

Dennis Smalley (b. 1946) defines source bonding as the natural tendency to relate sounds to supposed sources and causes and to relate sounds to each other because they appear to have shared or associated origins. Thus, bonding play is an inherent perceptual activity.

Consequently, I began to rethink how and what to think about ‘sound’ and its behaviour, and most importantly, to hear ‘sound’ differently. This self-reflection on my sonic somatic knowledge led to a broader perspective on what I, as a composer and researcher, should consider sound as music. Hence, I wrote Paysage, a soundscape piece based on the processing of the sounds that surrounded me during the writing process. This effect was enhanced by the imposed limitations during confinement, which meant that I had to share the same house to work and to live in, which made me realize how musical sound is constantly all around us.”

Written in 2021 as part of my Doctor of Music — Composition at the Royal College of Music, London (EN). With the support of The ACTOR Project (CAN); Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (PT) & Royal College of Music (EN).

© PRS/MCPS/SPA ISWC T-304.735.045-4

Biography

Jorge Ramos is a Portuguese multiple award-winning composer, sound artist, and researcher based in London. He has written solo, chamber, symphony, mixed, electroacoustic, live-electronics, film, stage, installations, and advertisement music for festivals, orchestras, ensembles, and soloists across Asia, North America, Central America, South America, and Europe, while also collaborating with other artists and/or institutions on artistic contributions and computer music design.

Commissioners and partners for Dr. Ramos’ work extend beyond the concert hall to major international soloists and bodies such as Arte no Tempo, Banda Sinfónica Portuguesa, Braga Media Arts, Braga ’27, Calouste Gulbenkian Orchestra, Casa da Animação, Cat’s Cradle Collective, Frederic Cardoso, gnration, ORA Singers, Orquestra Clássica do Centro, RE:FLUX ’16 Festival, Ricardo Pires, RTP/Antena 2, Sónia Oliveira, The Hermes Experiment, UNDERSCORE Film Festival.

He is the recipient of some prominent fellowships, grants, and prizes awarded by the Academia de Flauta de Verão, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Escola Superior de Música de Lisboa, Festival Internacional de Órgão de Braga, Fernando Otero, Fundação da Juventude, Fundação para a Ciência e a Tecnologia, iMelody Music Club, Leões de Portugal, Miso Music Portugal, Orquestra Clássica do Centro, Banda Sinfónica Portuguesa, Royal College of Music London, Royal Music Association, RTP/Antena 2, Sociedade Portuguesa de Autores, Tomaribando, The ACTOR Project, The National Flute Association and Portuguese Republic — Ministry of Culture.

He held a composer residency at various prestigious institutions including the Calouste Gulbenkian Orchestra, Estúdios Victor Córdon, Sentidos Ilimitados, and Grand Théâtre Luxembourg.

Jorge Ramos holds degrees from Conservatório de Música Calouste Gulbenkian de Braga, Escola Superior de Música de Lisboa, and a Doctorate in Music Composition granted by the prestigious Royal College of Music London. He currently serves as a collaborator and mentor at The ACTOR Project — Orchestration practice in the 21st century: New methods and tools for analyzing, creating, and teaching orchestration (CAN) and as a collaborator on Contemporary Music Research at CESEM Pólo IPL ESML (PT). He is an ENOA — European Network of Opera Academies Artist.