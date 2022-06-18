The Things You Do - Colton Kempf

Thank you, Colton. This piece is such a beautiful conclusion to this call-and-response. It creates so many generative ties between the responses—particularly the themes of memory and solitude, artistic practices like social media, and the formal associations we make with light. Of course, the conclusion offers a particularly powerful statement all its own.. for those of us who study the relationship between sound and image, love feels like a good answer.
Thank you, Lauren! Forgive me for the delayed response. Your comment was immensely encouraging. I had written some ideas about the work before submitting it. May I share them with you? I’m also curious to learn more about the idea of our formal associations with light.