SONIC SCOPE ISSN 3029-0163
DIONYSUS DIES: An Autoethnographic Exploration of Tensions in the Anthropocene, Rejoicing in the Abject and Embracing the Perpetual Post-Digital Mess
by
Galina Juritz
Published: Feb 15, 2021
The area~ System: Exploring Real and Virtual Environments Through Gestural Ambisonics and Audio Augmented Reality
by
Sam Bilbow
SB
Published: Feb 15, 2021
Musical Videos as Works: Documenting Audiovisual Jazz Practices in Social Media Communities
by
Chris J. Cottell
CC
Published: Feb 15, 2021
Rubie: Community in Isolation
by
Josh Grey-Jung
JG
Published: Feb 15, 2021
From Pussy Riot to Maria Peszek: The Re-Articulation of National and Gender Identities in 21st-Century Eastern European Protest Song
by
Joanna Zienkiewicz
JZ
Published: Feb 15, 2021
Between the Dark of the Nighttime Woods
by
Jack Hjerpe
JH
Published: Feb 15, 2021
Covid-19 as a Catalyst For The Enculturation of Online Video Performance: The Online Stage During The Coronavirus Lockdown
by
Taran Harris
TH
Published: Feb 15, 2021
Structures Remediation: Applying Serial Techniques to Audiovisual Composition
by
Raul Masu
and
Francesco Ardan Dal Ri
RM
FR
Published: Feb 15, 2021
Amateur Content Creation as Compositional Practice: Viral Videos and Internet Memes in Online Participatory Culture
by
Barnaby Goodman
BG
Published: Feb 15, 2021
Issue Two "Call and Response" with Professor Julian Henriques
Julian Henriques - Call and Response Prompt for Issue Two
Hugo Craft-Stanley - Beyond the Blue Horizon
In Response to Julian Henriques
Samiran Culbert - "Leaving the Table": Leonard Cohen and the Death of an Artist in Three Acts
In Response to Julian Henriques
Epameinondas Fassianos - Electroacoustic Universe
In Response to Julian Henriques
Julio Lugon - Plant Music - Underwater Orchestras Come to Light (Water 01) Float
In Response to Julian Henriques
Lorenzo Prati - Melting Buildings
In Response to Julian Henriques
Monty Williams - An Audio Postcard's Journey
In Response to Julian Henriques
Janell Yeo - Metanoia
In Response to Julian Henriques
Hanna Bohlin - The Pick-Me-Up
In Response to Julian Henriques
Chara Stergiou - What is a "DJ Lecture"?: Uprooting Sovereignties of Knowledge Through Montaging Songs
In Response to Julian Henriques
Alexander Jackson - Lost in the Gaze
In Response to Julian Henriques
Emily Collins - World Was on Fire
In Response to Julian Henriques
Raymond Sookram - "A Horse With No Name" - In Three Memories
In Response to Julian Henriques
Sonic Scope
MIT Press
Goldsmiths Press
Department of Music
Department of Computing
