SONIC SCOPE ISSN 3029-0163
Reverse Search (2020)
by
Magazinist
M
Published: Oct 27, 2021
Playing in the Paracosm: Imagination, Hyperreality and the Video Game Experience (video essay)
by
Raymond Sookram
RS
Published: Oct 26, 2021
Listening to the Internet: Cultural Discourses, Vicente Fernández, and Hearing YouTube Comments
by
AM Medina
AM
Published: Oct 27, 2021
Fashioning the Immersive Fallacy at Five Nights at Freddy’s: A New Approach to Music, Sound, and Their Relationship to the Immersive Process in Moving Image Media
by
Hannah Capstick
HC
Published: Oct 27, 2021
The Trilobite, Or The Fall Of Mr Williams: Opera With Integrated Sound
by
Elfyn Jones
EJ
Published: Oct 27, 2021
Seeing Time Through Rhythm: An Audiovisual Study of Flicker Films
by
Martin Moolhuijsen
MM
Published: Oct 27, 2021
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Hybrid Approaches to Intensified Continuity in Film (video essay)
by
Marina Ivaniceva
MI
Published: Oct 27, 2021
From Electronic Beginnings to Orchestral Splendour: A Comparison of Doctor Who's “The Daleks” (1963-64) and “Heaven Sent” (2015)
by
Alexander Walls
AW
Published: Oct 27, 2021
Listen, Watch, Play and Relax: YouTube, Video Games and Library Music in Everyday Life During the Pandemic
by
Joana Freitas
,
João Francisco Porfírio
, and
Júlia Durand
JF
JP
JD
Published: Oct 27, 2021
Issue Three "Call and Response" with Professor Jennifer Walshe
Jennifer Walshe - Call and Response Prompt for Issue Three
Nineteen92 - Gareth Whitehead
In Response to Jennifer Walshe
Windows into the Past - Raymond Sookram
In Response to Jennifer Walshe
Aesthetics, Nostalgia, and a Post-Covid Era - Niamh Gallagher
In Response to Jennifer Walshe
I'm Not The Sentimental Type - Mathew Lomas
In Response to Jennifer Walshe
Hijra - Logan K. Young
In Response to Jennifer Walshe
You're a Priority - Galina Juritz
In Response to Jennifer Walshe
