Skip to main content
SONIC SCOPE
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Issues
caret-down
Call and Response
caret-down
Submit
About
Home
About Us
Hub
Call And Response
Submit
SONIC SCOPE ISSN 3029-0163
The Sounding Sewing Machine: Re-Voicing Gendered Media Histories
by
Lottie Sebes
LS
LA
Published: Oct 06, 2020
The Essence of Femininity: The Subversive Potential of the Music Video Aesthetic in Perfume Advertisement
by
Emma Payne
EP
Published: Oct 06, 2020
Sensory Mediation: Searching for Equality in Audiovisual Composition
by
Bryan Dunphy
BL
BD
Published: Oct 06, 2020
Revisiting Vangelis: Sonic Citation and Narration in the Score for Blade Runner 2049
by
James Denis Mc Glynn
JM
JG
Published: Oct 06, 2020
Expanding Ethnographic Documentary Film: Roy Holliday and the Effects of Ageing on a Lifelong Musician
by
Heather Britton
HB
Published: Oct 06, 2020
OVERLAP
by
Maurizio Gazzola
,
Matteo Castiglioni
, and
Marina Notaro
MG
MC
MN
MG
Published: Oct 06, 2020
Issue One 'Call and Response' with Professor Henry Jenkins
Henry Jenkins - Call and Response Prompt for Issue One
Anders Liljedalh - Texts and Textures
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Bryan Dunphy - Ag Fás Ar Ais Arís
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Hugo Craft-Stanley - Rediscovery
In Response to Henry Jenkins
James Millea - Audiovisual Research, Imposter Syndrome, and a 120GB Archive of Commitment
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Raymond Sookram - Nostalgia For Audiovisual Objects
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Richard Beet - Cinematographic Script
In Response to Henry Jenkins
James Denis Mc Glynn - Roving Textualities: The Mobile Ringtone, Intersemiosis and Transmedia
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Samiran Culbert - Celebrity Death, Mourning, and Objects
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Julian Day - A Magic Box
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Sophie Benn - Silent Dreaming
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Adam Szklenar - Adam's Creation
In Response to Henry Jenkins
Sonic Scope
MIT Press
Goldsmiths Press
Department of Music
Department of Computing
RSS
Legal
Published with