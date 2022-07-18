Skip to main content
SONIC SCOPE
SONIC SCOPE ISSN 3029-0163
Gendered Music and Silence in Neo-Noir and Melodrama: Analysing Drive (2011)
by
Cáit Murphy
CM
Published: Jul 18, 2022
The Body of Conchita Wurst in Defiance of Russian Heteronormativity
by
Irida Zhonga
IZ
Published: Jul 18, 2022
Sound Affects: Exploring How Cinematic Soundscapes Create Utopian Experiences
by
Kirsty Graham
KG
Published: Jul 18, 2022
Punjabi Munde and Urban Lovers: Transcultural Masculinities on the British Asian Music Scene
by
Julia Szivak
JS
Published: Jul 18, 2022
Can a Film be Like a Nest?: Revisiting History, Constructing Utopias and Heterotopias of a Borderless Future in the Hybrid Film Amygdaliá (2019)
by
Rabab El Mouadden
RM
Published: Jul 18, 2022
Quare(-in) the Mainstream: Deconstructing New Media in Lil Nas X’s MONTERO
by
Emily Thomas
ET
Published: Jul 18, 2022
Exploring Soundscapes, Ambience and Photography through the Creative Process of Alternate Reality Café
by
Madison Miller
MM
Published: Jul 18, 2022
Issue Four "Call and Response" with Dr Lauren Cramer
by
Lauren Cramer
Lauren Cramer - Call and Response Prompt for Issue Four
by
Madeline Carver
Lockdown Audiovisual Art Documentary - Madeline Carver
In response to Lauren Cramer
by
Chloe Turner
Leaking Across Time: Icy Lake and Kevin Aviance - Chloe Turner
In response to Lauren Cramer
by
Leeya Mor
Detachment - Leeya Mor
In response to Lauren Cramer
by
Janell Yeo
Automaton - Janell Yeo
In response to Lauren Cramer
by
Raymond Sookram
Ethereal Play - Raymond Sookram
In response to Lauren Cramer
by
Jilliene Sellner
Jilliene Sellner - Unfathomable unspectacular
In response to Lauren Cramer
by
Colton Kempf
The Things You Do - Colton Kempf
In response to Lauren Cramer
