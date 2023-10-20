Skip to main content
SONIC SCOPE
SONIC SCOPE ISSN 3029-0163
The Paradox of Performing Exhaustion: Emotional Labour in YouTube Burn-Out Vlogs
by
Haley Hnatuk
HH
Published: Oct 20, 2023
Isolated Together: The Online Sound of Digital and Analog Haunting
by
Tam Lines
TL
Published: Oct 26, 2023
Redirecting the Gaze: A Creative Exploration of Glitch in Berberian Sound Studio (2012) and Outer Space (1999)
by
Clara Finch
CF
Published: Oct 21, 2023
The Posthumanist Synaesthesia: How Machine Learning and Virtual Reality Revolutionise Human Perception
by
Mandi Li
ML
Published: Oct 06, 2023
Dissonant Affections: Exploring the Use of Soundtrack Dissonance in Scenes of Violence
by
Ashley Robinson
AR
Published: Oct 31, 2023
Issue Five "Call and Response" with Frances Scott and Chu-Li Shewring
by
Frances Scott
and
Chu-Li Shewring
Frances Scott and Chu-Li Shewring - Call and Response Prompt for Issue Five
by
Enrico Dorigatti
Xeno - Enrico Dorigatti
In response to Frances Scott & Chu-Li Shewring
by
Jake Parry
Loss (Return) - Jake Parry
In response to Frances Scott & Chu-Li Shewring
by
Monty Wiliams
and
Hannah McLoughlin
Out of the Blue (Lagoon) - Monty Williams & Hannah McLoughlin
In response to Frances Scott & Chu-Li Shewring
by
Matheos Zaharopoulos
and
Georgios Varoutsos
1953 – Through the Dust - Matheos Zaharopoulos & Georgios Varoutsos
In response to Frances Scott & Chu-Li Shewring
by
Ravi Krishnaswami
The Future of Work | Movement III | Productivity Must Increase - Ravi Krishnaswami
In response to Frances Scott & Chu-Li Shewring
by
Andreas Sommer
PNIMB#2: In Conversation with Spectral Agents - Andreas Sommer
In response to Frances Scott & Chu-Li Shewring
by
Luca Gambirasio
Assiolo - Luca Gambirasio
In response to Frances Scott & Chu-Li Shewring
