For each issue, an exciting scholar, artist and/or musician poses a question to the Sonic Scope community. We then invite student researchers to respond in whatever way they like.
Julian Henriques Call and Response - Issue Two -
"A sound or an image can itself tell a story. But when you put them together in a particular order you tell a story with these elements. This is the principle of montage for which the Russian filmmaker Eisenstein is famous.
Your task: Originate or select just three sound-images that in order (beginning, middle and end) tell a story. It’s especially fun when the last one adds depth or makes us re-think the first one. Alternatively, write about a piece of audiovisual montage from a film, video installation, music video or other creative form that has a particularly resonant, emotional or compelling impact."
Monty Williams - An Audio Postcard's Journey Hannah Bohlin - The Pick-Me-Up Julio Lugon - Plant Music - Underwater Orchestras Come to Light (Water 01) Float Chara Stergiou - What is a "DJ Lecture"?: Uprooting Sovereignties of Knowledge Through Montaging Songs Samiran Culbert - "Leaving the Table": Leonard Cohen and the Death of an Artist in Three Acts Hugo Craft-Stanley - Beyond the Blue Horizon Janell Yeo - Metanoia Emily Collins - World Was On Fire Epameinondas Fassianos - Electroacoustic Universe Alexander Jackson - Lost in the Gaze Raymond Sookram - "A Horse With No Name" - In Three Memories Lorenzo Prati - Melting Buildings