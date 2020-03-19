"Mathias Bonde Korsgaard writes, “music video is not an orphan but rather a child of many parents;” Carol Vernallis suggests the objective of music video scholarship is to take sound and image to “couples therapy;” and I have argued that music videos’“heightened audiovisuality, an effect of sound and image mingling in ways that exceed narrative cinema [,] borders on the pornographic.”[1] It seems the conversation about audiovisual media has become quite personal. Respond to or create an audiovisual object that explores the interpersonal side of intermediality. How might interpersonal intermediality, as a methodology or practice, allow us to rethink and/or remake sound-image relations? How might this method/practice help us explore our own relationships with these objects?"