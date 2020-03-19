A duet is a composition for two performers, pianists playing simultaneously, music to be sung together, a choreography of hands and voices. Lichens are a complex duet between a fungus and an alga, separate organisms in symbiosis. Synthesis could also be described as a duet in which two elements produce a third. “Original Synth’ claims a form of being synth or being that which makes anew. [...] If to synthesise is to make anew, then a synthesiser represents an ontology defined by the perpetual production of new combinations.’ Roshanak Kheshti, Wendy Carlos: Switched-On Bach (33 1/3, Bloomsbury Academic, 2019) Drawing on the idea of ‘intra-action’ as something where distinct agencies are entangled, proposed by Karen Barad in Meeting the Universe Halfway (Duke University Press, 2007), how can we apply this to materials, forms, space and time in the making of our work? If we think about the duet as a promise between two individuals or bodies, what alchemy might be found at its limits and edges? How porous is this conversation in duo?