Cameron Naylor - Production Coordinator

Cameron Naylor is studying an MMus in electroacoustic composition at the University of Manchester. Through the manipulation of field recording and abstract sound material, his compositions explore sound and space as a metaphor in musical storytelling, weaving together the two with the aim to elucidate upon otherwise unheard narratives.

His primary research interests include the semiotic potential of sounds in relation to place in electroacoustic music and sound installations, having worked on several soundscape and radiophonic compositions both in the UK and abroad.