Aims and Scope

Sonic Scope aims to provide a platform for current students and recent graduates working within audiovisual cultures.



It is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal founded in 2019 in association with Goldsmiths, University of London and MIT Press, publishing annually, or biannually.



In addition to written articles, Sonic Scope welcomes practical submissions, such as ethnographic film, practice-as-research, and audiovisual composition. Submissions can engage with any aspect of audiovisual culture. We are particularly interested in submissions which engage with the following:



Online culture, social media and YouTube

Transmedia storytelling

Video game sound and music

Work created by or engaging with AV practices in the LGBTQ+ community

Multimodal and interdisciplinary approaches to opera, theatre and film

Augmented, virtual and hyperrealities

Music video

Theoretical engagements with gender, race, sexuality and disability in audiovisual media

Music and the visual arts

Film music analysis and history

AV creative practice and experimental culture

Global histories and perspectives on AV culture

Video art and expanded cinema

Live audiovisual performance

Call & Response

Sonic Scope also includes a feature entitled Call & Response. In this feature, each issue sees a scholar or practitioner working within audiovisual cultures poses a question to the Sonic Scope community.



Authors and artists are then invited to respond in any way they feel inspired to do so. Whether written, visual, sonic, or in any other medium, all responses are welcome. Responses are not subject to peer review, but will undergo editing to ensure they adhere to the journal house style.