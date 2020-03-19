Sonic Scope invites fresh, intrepid and dynamic student voices to re-imagine and revise critical, interdisciplinary approaches to audiovisual media. Today’s accelerated media landscape offers an unprecedented range of audiovisual experiences, from dynamically reactive video games and ultra HD sports events, to live-streamed political rallies and YouTube vlogs. Within this expanding landscape, the relationship of music and sound to image has undergone radical cultural and aesthetic upheaval. Sonic Scope intervenes in this shifting media through theory, film, creative practice and sound.

Sonic Scope: a peer-reviewed student journal of audiovisual culture.

We welcome theoretical and analytical work, ethnographic film, sonic art which engages with the audiovisual,

audiovisual composition and practice-as research.

For more information contact us at: